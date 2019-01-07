Troopers find meth, cocaine, marijuana during Ohio traffic stop

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio –An Ohio man is facing felony drug charges after troopers allegedly found $12,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, on December 31 at 9:37 p.m., troopers stopped a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria with Kentucky registration for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 33 in Athens County.

The highway patrol said “criminal indicators were observed” and an Athens County Sheriff’s Office drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. During a search, troopers seized 84 grams of methamphetamine, 27 grams of cocaine and 11 grams of marijuana, according to the release.

The driver, Lashawn Walker, 43, of Columbus, was charged with a second-degree felony of trafficking in drugs.