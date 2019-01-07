Suspect points gun at clerk, takes money during robbery at Lake County gas station

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Authorities in Lake County are looking for the suspect wanted in an armed robbery at a Marathon gas station.

According to a press release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday at 12:57 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to the gas station on N. Ridge Road.

A man came into the store and pointed a gun at the clerk. He took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. It’s not known if he got away on foot or if he got into a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect appeared to be about 5’7″ and 140-160 lbs.

As you can see in the photo, the suspect was wearing a black jacket, dark-colored gloves with stripes, a grey knit cap and a mask. The suspect was also wearing light blue jeans and tan work boots.

Anyone who may have information about the suspect, is asked to please call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (440) 350-5620 or send the sheriff’s office a private message on Facebook.