Remembering Oliviah Hall: Procession, funeral this morning for 10-year-old who battled cancer

MADISON, Ohio -- Ten-year-old Oliviah Hall will be remembered this morning with a funeral and procession led by local law enforcement and FBI agents.

The young Ashtabula County girl passed away on Dec. 29 after a battle with cancer.

For sixteen months, Oliviah endured dozens of surgeries and radiation treatments for Glioblastoma Multiforme Grad IV, but always had a smile on her face.

She was frequently seen on Fox 8 News over the last year as an FBI agent for a day, a junior reporter, walking the runway with the Cavs' Channing Frye and when she became Lakeside High School's honorary homecoming queen in Ashtabula County. Her dad, Bryan Brown, said that throughout her life, her biggest joy was serving other cancer patients through the Team Oliviah Foundation.

Local law enforcement and FBI agents will lead today's procession, starting at around 9 a.m., from Behm Family Funeral Home on 26 River St. and travel to Cornerstone Friends Church, at 2300 Hubbard Road, in Madison.

The funeral will take place at 11 a.m.

The family hopes people will line the motorcade route along State Route 528 to remember Oliviah and show respect to the officers.

For more information on joining “Team Oliviah” or to donate to her non-profit foundation fighting childhood cancers go to OliviahHall.org or visit her Facebook page, here.

