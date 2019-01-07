Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Drug Mart robbery in Olmsted Falls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Police in Olmsted Falls are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Discount Drug Mart on Monday.

At around 4:45 p.m., the suspect walked into the store on Columbia Road, armed with a silver handgun.

According to a post on the Olmsted Falls Police Department Facebook page, the male walked directly to the pharmacy, hopped the pharmacy counter and ordered the employee to fill a bag with medications.

Olmsted Falls Mayor Jim Graven told FOX 8 News, the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

The male is described by witnesses as being about 5'8" and 120-130 pounds, wearing a red jacket and black hoodie.

The store was shut down during the investigation, but did re-open.

Mayor Graven said no one was injured.

If you see or know the suspect, police say do not approach him; instead, please contact the Olmsted Falls Police Department immediately at (440) 235-1234 or call 911.