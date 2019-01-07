× Police: Child forced to sleep and eat on concrete basement floor inside Rittman home

RITTMAN-A 7-year-old girl is now in the custody of Wayne County Children Services after police say they discovered her in deplorable conditions.

Officers with the Rittman Police Department were sent to a West Hill home Thursday, January 3, to assist two employees with children services who were there to check on the welfare of a child.

According to the police report, the residents did not want to cooperate even though a court order was in place.

Officers say the home was unkempt and dirty. Three adults and six children were living in the residence along with about 15 cats and two dogs.

In the report, it states the 7-year-old girl was forced to sleep and eat on the concrete basement floor.

The case remains under investigation.