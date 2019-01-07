× Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins declares for NFL draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio-Record-setting Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. says he is leaving school to enter the NFL draft.

The third-year sophomore announced Monday on Twitter that he will depart the program after one year as a starter in which he broke most school and Big Ten single-season passing records. He also finished third in Heisman Trophy voting.

Haskins is projected to be a first-round draft pick.

His decision comes after he completed 25 of 37 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl, which also was the last game for retiring coach Urban Meyer.

They say that dreams come true

and when they do, that there’s a beautiful thing… Scarlet & Gray Forever #BuckeyeNation #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/ngHQfLq8C7 — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) January 7, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The announcement Friday that Georgia quarterback Justin Fields would transfer to Ohio State divulged Haskins’ decision. Haskins said he and Fields talked before Fields made the decision to come to Ohio State with a chance to be the starter next season.