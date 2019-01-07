Oh deer! Richmond Heights police rescue animal trapped in pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS-A Richmond Heights family had an unusual visitor in their pool over the weekend. Officers were called to the home after a deer fell through a pool cover and was trapped underneath.

According to the Richmond Heights police Facebook page, the officers were able to remove the cover, allowing the deer to leap out to safety.

Once it was freed, the deer had some difficulty getting over a chain-link fence. Thankfully after a few minutes, it was able to find its way safely out of the yard.