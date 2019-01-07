Nearly brain-dead ‘miracle man’ wakes up after children have breathing tubes removed

OMAHA, Neb. — A father who doctors said was nearly brain-dead has recovered after his children had his breathing tubes removed.

T. Scott Marr, whose family now calls him “miracle man,” was found lying in bed unresponsive on Dec. 12. He was taken to the hospital and placed on a breathing machine, WKRN reports. He was diagnosed with a stroke.

A day later, he showed no improvement, and his brain showed signs of swelling.

“We were worried in this case that this was not a reversible process and that it was going to proceed to brain death,” Dr. Rebecca Runge said, according to WKRN.

His daughter, Preston, said her family was told he wasn’t expected to recover.

“He had always said, ‘I never want you guys to see me lying in a hospital bed, lying in a nursing home’,” she said. “They told us he was on his way to brain death, so we said our goodbyes before extubating him, all the monitors were shut off and we waited by his side.”

But her father kept breathing, and the next morning he woke up.

“I asked him to move his thumbs, and he slowly moved his thumbs, and I asked him to wiggle his toes, and he wiggled all his toes really slightly,” said Preston.

After more tests, doctors determined Marr had a rare condition called posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome.

Doctors say the condition is commonly caused by high blood pressure and that the swelling Marr had is not a typical symptom.

He’s now almost fully recovered.

KMTV reports that Marr said that while he was unconscious, he had what he felt might have been a near death experience. He said he saw his late father walking along the street.

“He said, what are you doing here? And I said I’m looking to work and he said there’s no work here, you better get your butt home,” said Marr.

Marr said the whole situation and his recovery is unbelievable.

“I don’t want to make this into a huge religious thing but I’ll tell you what: It was pretty much a miracle,” he said.

