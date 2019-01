Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- A man was arrested after leading police on a chase and then crashing in Akron early Monday.

Police say it happened at about 3:45 a.m. on Hammel Avenue.

Police say officers attempted to stop a stolen car. The car fled and crashed after a short chase.

The car took down a power pole and a tree, and the vehicle ended up on its side.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.