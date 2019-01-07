Man accused of leading police on high-speed chase with child in car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio - A Lorain man is facing charges after police say he led officers on a high-speed chase with his small child in the car.

Cruiser dash cam was rolling as 24-year-old William Payne-Blakely led multiple police cruisers on a high speed chase Sunday afternoon.

According to the Elyria Police Department, Payne-Blakely refused to pull over on Broad Street in Elyria for a routine traffic stop and started speeding away.

The police report says when officers ran the vehicle’s plates, they discovered the car was stolen.

Police say Payne-Blakely sped through multiple neighborhoods driving as fast as 70 miles per hour.

Both the Elyria Police Department and Lorain Police Department were able to stop the suspect near West 22nd Street and Reid Avenue in Lorain.

That is when officers discovered a small child in the back seat.

Police reports say the six-year-old boy was visibly upset and crying.

He was unharmed and later returned to his mother.

Meantime, Payne-Blakely is facing several charges, including failure to comply, contempt, and child endangerment.

He remains behind bars in the Lorain County Jail, awaiting a future court hearing.