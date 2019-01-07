Crashes, icy conditions cause delays on I-271N

Crashes and slippery conditions caused huge delays on Interstate 271 south of Interstate 480 Monday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported a more than 80-minute delay at one point on Interstate 271 between milemarkers 19 and 27.

Fox 8’s Patty Harken reports an accident happened on Interstate 271 North before Chagrin the express lanes at around 6:30 a.m.

There was a car in the median on Interstate 271 North before Miles, and a four-car crash on Interstate 271 North in the same area.

Another accident 271N before Miles. 4 cars. Icy conditions. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) January 7, 2019

A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for most of NE Ohio Monday morning due to icy conditions caused by freezing rain and sleet.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.