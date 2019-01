WINDSOR- This morning’s icy commute is being blamed for a serious crash in Ashtabula County.

It happened along State Route 86 and Chardon Windsor road when a car collided with a dump truck.

The Windsor Fire Department posted on their Facebook page the aftermath of the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The winter weather advisory that was issued Monday morning has since expired. Get the latest on your forecast here.