I-Team: Video shows arrest of suspected drunk driver with child in vehicle

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive video of Cleveland police arresting a suspected drunk driver with a child in the back seat, and our investigation found that driver has been convicted in more than 3 dozen traffic cases.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors just indicted Mike Ellison.

Police body camera video shows officers found his SUV stopped in the middle of the off ramp at I-90 and Chester. Officers believe Ellison fell asleep at the wheel with his four-year-old son in the back seat.

The video shows Ellison briefly started to try to drive off, but then he stopped. A report shows he was driving on “two cracked rims."

At one point, Ellison tells officers, "I ain't had nothing to drink." They answer, "You haven't had anything to drink? Those tests don't lie…."

The I-Team investigated Ellison’s driving record. We got back page after page after page. His license has been suspended 17 times. He’s had 39 traffic case convictions, three prior convictions for driving drunk or high, plus other cases for driving with no license.

Ellison has now been indicted on felony DUI charges, and a child endangering charge, and more.

County Prosecutor Mike O’Malley issued a statement that speaks to Ellison’s long record. O’ Malley said, “Ellison has a long history of disregarding the law and, in this particular incident, he put a child in serious danger. We will seek an appropriate punishment.”

No answer at Ellison’s address when we went to visit him. And he did not return a phone message.

He goes to court in two weeks to start defending himself on the new charges.

Records show his license suspended again, so you should not see him driving around town, at least for now.