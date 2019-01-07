× Heads-up drivers: Portion of I-490 to be closed for two years starting in May

CLEVELAND–If your daily commute takes you along I-490 between East 55th and I-77 take note. The Ohio Department of Transportation said in a release Monday, that construction crews will begin work in May as part of the Opportunity Corridor Project and are expected to wrap up in two years.

During the construction crews are expected to demolish existing buildings, bridges and remove trees.

ODOT said, the OC3 design-build project will ultimately connect I-490/I-77 to E. 93rd Street, where Section 2 leaves off. OC3 construction highlights will include two new pedestrian bridges, four new bridges located over the boulevard, six signalized intersections, new water mains, new major sanitary and storm sewers, along with tree lawns, sidewalks, and a shared-use path.

Drivers can expect to be detoured via Woodland or Carnegie avenues to access East 55th Street. Specific detours are as follows:

I-77 northbound detour to East 55th Street northbound:

Exit at East 22 nd Street/East 14 th Street

Street/East 14 Street Keep left onto East 14 th Street

Street Keep right onto East 18 th Street

Street Turn right on Carnegie Avenue to East 55th Street

I-77 northbound detour to East 55th Street southbound:

Exit at Woodland Avenue/East 30 th Street

Street Keep right onto Woodland Avenue to East 55th Street

I-77 southbound detour to East 55th Street:

Exit at Woodland Avenue/East 30th Street

Keep left onto Woodland Avenue to East 55th Street

East 55th Street detour to I-490 westbound:

West on Woodland Ave to East 30th Street

Keep left and merge onto Orange Avenue

Keep right, merge onto I-77 southbound

