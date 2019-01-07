Fox Recipe Box: Olive Garden’s Shrimp Scampi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Fresh and robust ingredients give Olive Garden's Shrimp Scampi recipe a boatload of flavor, but the ingredients don't add up to a whole lot of calories. In fact, the dish only has about 600 calories.

Fox 8's Wayne Dawson learned how to make the tasty recipe from restaurant manager Ryan Watts. Click here to learn more about Olive Garden Restaurants.

Shrimp Scampi

Inspired by Olive Garden’s Tastes of the Mediterranean menu

A delicious combination of shrimp sautéed in garlic sauce, tossed with asparagus, tomatoes and angel hair pasta.

Ingredients

1 1/2 lb. medium fresh shrimp, shelled

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

1/2 cup white wine

3 cloves garlic, crushed

3 Tbsp. parsley, finely chopped

1 pinch crushed red pepper

4 oz. butter

½ cup of tomatoes, diced

3 oz. asparagus, cut into 1 inch stems

1/2 lb. angel hair pasta, cooked

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Cook angel hair pasta according to instructions.

Once pasta is cooked, drain and set it aside.

Heat the olive oil in large sauté pan over medium heat.

Add onion and sauté for 2 minutes.

Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute; do not brown. Add asparagus, tomatoes, butter, wine, red pepper, salt and pepper and let wine reduce by half, about 2 minutes.

Add shrimp and cook 1-2 minutes until shrimp is fully cooked and reaches an internal temperature of 150 degrees.

Transfer pasta to plate and top with shrimp mixture.

Sprinkle with chopped parsley.

Enjoy!

Recipe serves 4