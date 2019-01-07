‘Every day was a miracle’: 10-year-old Oliviah Hall remembered for her courage and joy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ohio – Oliviah Hall was remembered for her courage, joy and spunk despite adversity during her funeral service Monday.

The 10-year-old Ashtabula County girl passed away on December 29 after a 16-month battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Family, friends and law enforcement gathered to remember her at Cornerstone Friends Church following a police procession that began at a funeral home.

“Oliviah was not afraid. She was so incredibly brave. She said if God didn't heal her on Earth he would heal her in heaven,” said Oliviah’s aunt, Tina Rausch.

Oliviah endured dozens of surgeries and radiation treatments for Glioblastoma Multiforme Grad IV but always had a smile on her face.

“At eight years old, Oliviah got the worst news that anyone could receive, and she said to me that God has me, and with a smile on her face she walked away and she never lost that smile,” said Oliviah’s father, Bryan Brown. “She did everything in her power to make sure everyone around her had a smile on their face when she left them.”

Since her diagnosis, Oliviah was frequently seen on FOX 8 News as an FBI agent for a day, a junior reporter, walking the runway with the Cavs' Channing Frye and when she became Lakeside High School's honorary homecoming queen in Ashtabula County.

“She experienced more living in that 16 months than most of us will in a lifetime,” Rausch said.

Oliviah had the chance to meet President Trump. She also trained at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia and met FBI Director Chris Wray.

“Of course she greeted him in a way only Oliviah could, by yelling ‘what's up, Wray?’” said FBI Special Agent John Breen.

Her funeral was filled with moments that brought her sunny personality to life. Oliviah loved singing and dancing, her family said, and so a Bruno Mars song played as FBI agents carried her casket out of the church.

“We didn't get a miracle of healing, but every day was a miracle,” Brown said.

