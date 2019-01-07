Cleveland man killed after being shot and run over
CLEVELAND-The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for the suspect responsible for the murder of a Cleveland man.
Officers were called to the 8000 block of Force Avenue Sunday shortly before 7 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck. When they arrived, they discovered the victim, 57-year-old Jerry Redmon, had been shot in the stomach twice.
Witnesses told police that shots were heard before the victim was run over by a small model SUV driven by a black female.
Redmon was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.
41.441474 -81.627724