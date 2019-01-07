Christian Bale credits ‘Satan’ in Golden Globes acceptance speech for role in ‘Vice”

Christian Bale credited “Satan” for inspiring his portrayal of Vice President Dick Cheney in the movie “Vice.”

While accepting the Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture comedy or musical, Bale also thanked writer and director Adam McKay, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of “The Big Short,” for hiring him to play Cheney in the movie.

The actor joked that McKay was looking for someone “charisma-free” and therefore turned to him for the role.

“(McKay) said, ‘I’ve got to find somebody who can be absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody.’ So he went, ‘Ah it’s got to be Bale’,” Bale said on stage Sunday.

He added that he’s “cornering the market on charisma-free a**holes” — the last word was bleeped out by NBC.

“Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role,” he continued.

Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney, a daughter of the former vice president, tweeted a response to Bale in which she referenced a 2008 allegation of assault against the actor.

“Satan probably inspired him to do this, too,” Cheney wrote, before linking to a 2008 article on Bale’s arrest.

The article references a hotel-room incident between the actor, his mother and his sister. Bale denied the allegations at the time, describing the incident as “a deeply personal matter” and asking the media at a press conference to “respect my privacy in the matter.”

British prosecutors later said there was “insufficient evidence” to charge the actor, the BBC and other UK media reported in 2008.

