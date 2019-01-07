Akron police: Teen shot in head while playing Russian roulette

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager seriously injured.

According to Akron police, at around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting on Burkardt Avenue.

A 17-year-old boy from Louisville, Ohio, was found with a single gunshot wound to his head, police said.

He was taken to Akron City Hospital where he’s listed in grave condition.

The victim and two other males — a 16-year-old from Green, and a 20-year-old from Akron — were apparently playing Russian roulette with a handgun when the 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.