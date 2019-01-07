A woman who survived being shot 8 times asks judge to keep suspect on GPS monitoring device

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RIDGEVILLE - A woman, who survived after being shot 8 times, faced one of the suspects in court Monday as she asked a judge to keep the man on a GPS monitoring device.

"I fear for my life now every day," Jacqueline Dienes told Lorain County Common Pleas Court Judge John Miraldi. "It is for the betterment of society that he is watched. He drove away on his choice, leaving me bleeding there to die."

Jonathan Barnettte asked the judge to remove his GPS monitoring device while he awaits trial. He says the monitoring system is causing him financial hardship. He has to pay for the cost of the GPS system.

Dienes told the judge she spent weeks in the hospital and has been unable to work.

"I fear for my life every day," Dienes said. The judge denied the suspect's request.

Dienes was shot last January in North Ridgeville as she sat in her car during a lunch break from work.

The prosecutor and police say Dienes did not know the suspects and the shooting was random.

Barnette was driving the van and Christian Martinez is accused of shooting Dienes. Both men are expected to go to trial soon.