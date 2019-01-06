VIDEO: Officers, bystanders flip burning car to save 70-year-old Texas driver after wrong-way crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- A 70-year-old Texas driver survived a wrong-way crash after police officers and bystanders worked together to flip his overturned burning car and rescue him.

Corpus Christi, Texas police shared on Facebook that a wrong-way driver struck a vehicle on a state highway early on New Year's Day, causing it to flip on its side and catch fire.

Several bystanders reportedly helped officers get a 70-year-old man out of the car.

According to KRISTV, four people in the other vehicle, including the man who was trapped in the wreckage, were reportedly injured in the crash, but are expected to recover.

Police said the 70-year-old man would not have survived if not for the efforts of the good Samaritans.

"The efforts from the officers and civilians are commended for saving the life of the 70-year-old male, who is believed would not have survived without their heroic efforts," Corpus Christi Police said on Facebook.

The wrong-way driver was killed in the crash. Police believe he had been drinking prior to the crash, KRISTV reported.