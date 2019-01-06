Theft suspects wanted after using stolen credit cards at Walmart in Medina Township

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Medina Township police are turning to social media for help identifying two credit card theft suspects

According to the department’s Facebook post, the theft happened on December 1 around 10:30 p.m. at the Walmart on Pearl Road.

The suspects were caught on camera using stolen Chase and Discover credit cards to buy $438 worth of items.

The victim lost her cards at Kohl’s and was notified by her credit card companies that her cards were compromised.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Brenenstuhl at 330-723-1408 ext. 1517