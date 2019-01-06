× Search teams continue looking for missing Cleveland man

CLEVELAND– Search teams will be out again on Sunday to look for a missing Cleveland man.

Benton Zastawnik, 59, was last seen on Dec. 19 near his home Plymouth Road in Cleveland.

Big Creek Search Dog Team from Lake County plans to meet Sunday morning to continue their search. They previously canvassed parks and vacant garages close to his house.

“I’ve been working non-stop since this happened, trying to find him. So, if you see something, say something,” said Polly Zastawnik, his wife, late last month.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5200.