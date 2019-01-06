× REPORT: Browns search committee identified

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their sixth interview for the head coaching position on Sunday afternoon, and shortly afterwards we learned who actually is involved with finding the next head coach.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Browns search committee includes owner Jimmy Haslam, Executive Vice President JW Johnson, General Manager John Dorsey, assistant General Manager Eliot Wolf, Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta, and Vice President, Player Personnel Andrew Berry. The Browns have been tight-lipped on the committee—saying only that it involved members of the Cleveland Browns organization.

The Browns are looking for Hue Jackson’s replacement and so far the team has confirmed interviews with interim head coach Gregg Williams, Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores, former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell, Vikings interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

The team reportedly will interview Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, and Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens this week. They are also expected to interview former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

The Browns went 5-3 in their final eight games after firing head coach Hue Jackson, the team finished the season 7-8-1.

