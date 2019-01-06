Rain overnight and a cloudy start to your work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A weak cold front moved in Saturday night switching our flow to a more northerly orientation.

Today, temps will also fall back into the seasonably cold category with more sunshine breaking out after lunch.

A cloudy start to your work week. Rain will hold off until the evening. Temperatures will soar back to around 50° at that time. Temperatures come crashing down as a strong cold front moves in Monday night. Falling temps expected Tuesday with the chance of a few rain/snow showers around. Then we turn our attention to lake effect snow middle of the week. Stay tuned!

There are some signs that the pattern will feature colder temperatures, but there are still no definitive signs of any long stretches of arctic cold.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

More forecast information, here.