Prosecutors: Shooting death of 7-year-old girl in Houston stemmed from mistaken identity

HOUSTON– Texas police have arrested a man suspected of driving the getaway car in the drive-by killing of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes.

And they caught him during a traffic stop for not using his turn signal.

Eric Black Jr. is expected to be formally charged with capital murder Monday in connection with Jazmine’s death.

Jazmine was riding in a car with her mother and three sisters when someone in another vehicle shot Jazmine the head the morning of December 30.

Black was pulled over for not using his turn signal and was arrested for marijuana possession, according to an affidavit read in a Harris County court Sunday.

But investigators discovered Black also had been identified by an anonymous tipster as one of two suspects involved in the shooting death of Jazmine, according to the affidavit.

Black confessed to homicide investigators that he drove the vehicle used in the shooting when a man in the passenger seat opened fire, according to the affidavit.

The anonymous tipster told authorities that Black and another person, identified in court as “L.W.,” had mistaken Jazmine’s family’s vehicle for another vehicle.

Authorities have not released details on the suspected shooter, but said they will release more details on the case Sunday afternoon.

According to the affidavit, Black said the weapon used in the shooting was at his home and gave officers permission to search for it. Officers found a 9mm pistol at the home that was consistent with shell casings recovered from the scene.