NORTHEAST OHIO — FOX 8 viewers across northeast Ohio saw an extremely bright sun this afternoon.

Okay, it was technically a sundog — or mock sun — that hit the skies around 4 p.m.

Regardless, it sure looked beautiful.

If you happened to snap a picture of Sunday’s winter sundog, we’d love to see it. You can submit them to our photo gallery by clicking the “Submit” button below or emailing tips@fox8.com