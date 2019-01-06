× Georgia family returns from holiday travels to find locks changed, stranger living in their home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. – A Georgia family returned home Wednesday from their holiday travels to find that a stranger had changed the locks at their home, claiming the house was his.

Janice Henson told WSB-TV that when she arrived home, her key wouldn’t unlock the door.

Then, allegedly, a man in a wheelchair came to the door, telling her to leave.

Henson told the news outlet that the stranger claimed to have a gun.

Police were reportedly called the residence which lead to a five-hour standoff between officers, a SWAT team and the suspect. Eventually the SWAT team broke down the door and sent a robot into the home to locate the man, according to WSB-TV.

The suspect, later identified as Nathaniel Jacob Nuckols, 26, surrendered to law enforcement and was charged with felony first-degree burglary and making terroristic threats, as well as misdemeanor obstruction.

Henson reportedly said she did not know how long Nuckols had been living in their home, however some of the family’s belongings had been moved and all of their food was gone.

“He also left us notes thanking us for the key and thanking us for letting him live here, and it was his house now,” Henson told WSB-TV. “He moved all the pictures, emptied drawers. He was making this house his.”

Nuckols is currently being held in the county jail in lieu of a $33,220 bond.