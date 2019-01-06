Deaf man denied service at Ohio Taco Bell

KETTERING, Ohio — A deaf man had police called on him after attempting to place an order at an Ohio Taco Bell.

WKEF reported that the incident occurred New Year’s Eve at a Taco Bell in Kettering, which is just south of Dayton.

Brandon Washburn typically drives straight to the drive-thru payment window to place his order by showing workers his phone, however that night, one worker reportedly refused to serve him, saying it was against company policy.

Washburn’s girlfriend captured video of the incident. His mother shared the video on Facebook.

“It was like they were mocking me, making fun of me. And there was even a gentleman in the back giving peace signs,” Washburn told WKEF.

Eventually the Taco Bell worker called the police on Washburn after refusing to serve him.

Washburn told the news outlet that the officers went inside the restaurant and told the worker that Washburn was in the right.

Police reportedly offered to get food for Washburn, but he just wanted to go home.

Taco Bell released the following statement to WKEF on Thursday:

“Taco Bell has a fundamental policy to respect all of our customers and employees, and we are committed to maintaining an environment free of discrimination or harassment. The franchise owner and operator of this location has investigated this situation and the team member no longer works for their organization. All team members at this restaurant are being retrained by the franchise owner on their policies.”

However, Washburn reportedly said he wants every person who sees the video to learn a lesson from what happened.

He also said that he and his family have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support they’ve received since the video has gone viral and it has shown them that there are more good people in the world than bad.