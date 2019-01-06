Community pays their respects to 10-year-old Oliviah Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ohio -- The community said goodbye to a shining star and inspirational ten-year-old girl Saturday.

Oliviah Hall touched so many in northeast Ohio and beyond. The young Ashtabula County girl passed away on December 29 after battling cancer.

People across northeast Ohio gathered at Cornerstone Friends Church on Hubbard Road in Madison Saturday to pay their respects Oliviah, a little girl who simply loved life.

For sixteen months Oliviah endured dozens of surgeries and radiation treatments for Glioblastoma Multiforme Grad IV, but always had a smile on her face.

She was frequently seen on Fox 8 News over the last year as an FBI agent for a day, a junior reporter, walking the runway with the Cavs' Channing Frye and when she became Lakeside High School's honorary Homecoming Queen in Ashtabula County.

But, her dad, Bryan Brown, said that throughout her life, her biggest joy was serving other cancer patients through the Team Oliviah Foundation.

"Oliviah's motto was that there are no strangers, just friends you haven't met yet. And, she lived by that. Anywhere we would go, like if you met her for the first time, she would talk like you're best friends for years and that's her personality. I tried to find a word to describe what Oliviah is and unicorn makes perfect sense. She was like a magical creature you just want to be around, like she just had the energy and personality that just made you want to be in her presence," said Brown.

Oliviah's funeral will be held Monday morning.

Local law enforcement and FBI agents will lead the procession from Behm Family Funeral Home On 26 River Street and travel to Cornerstone Friends Church, at 2300 Hubbard Rd in Madison.

The family hopes people will line the motorcade route along State Route 528 to remember Oliviah and show respect to the officers.

For more information on joining “Team Oliviah” or to donate to her non-profit foundation fighting childhood cancers go to OliviahHall.org or visit her Facebook page, here.

