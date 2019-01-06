Cold with a few flurries possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A weak cold front moved in overnight bringing clouds as winds switched to a more northerly orientation. Today, temps will also fall back into the seasonably cold category with more clouds than sunshine. There is the chance of a few flurries around early.

A cloudy start to your work week. Rain will hold off until the evening. Temperatures will soar back to around 50° at that time. Temperatures come crashing down as a strong cold front moves in Monday night. Falling temps expected Tuesday with the chance of a few rain/snow showers around.

There are some signs that the pattern will feature colder temperatures, but there are still no definitive signs of any long stretches of arctic cold.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: