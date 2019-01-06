× Cleveland police investigate four overnight shootings on city’s east side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police saw a lot of activity overnight after multiple shootings across the city’s east side have left four victims injured.

According to police, the first shooting occurred around 7 o’clock near the intersection of E. 131st Street and Crennell Avenue. A 33-year-old man suffered multiple gun shot wounds to his face and stomach. His condition is unknown at this time.

Around 9:32 p.m. police were called to the 2900 block of E. 116th Street where a 22-year-old man had been shot in the shoulder and back. He was transported to University Hospitals. His condition remains unknown at this time.

Around 1:17 a.m. a woman, whose age is unknown, was shot in the face and taken to University Hospitals in a private vehicle. Her condition is unknown. The location of the shooting is also unknown at this time.

Police say, around 1:25 a.m., a fourth shooting occurred in the 3500 block of E. 93rd Street. A 23-year-old man was shot in the hand. His condition is unknown. Police say there is no suspect information regarding this incident at this time.

There is no evidence suggesting these are related incidents.