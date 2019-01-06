× Cleveland Indians acquire catcher Kevin Plawecki in trade with New York Mets

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians have made a trade impacting their 2019 roster.

The team has acquired Kevin Plawecki from the New York Mets in exchange for right-handed pitcher Walker Lockett and infielder Sam Haggerty.

Plawecki played in 78 games, with 64 starts, for the Mets last season. He batted .201 with seven home runs and a career-high 30 RBIs.



Plawecki played for Purdue and was the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2012. The Mets drafted him with the No. 35 overall pick that same year.

