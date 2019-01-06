× Body found buried at home connected to Florida triple homicide case

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has located a body believed to be related to an ongoing triple homicide investigation.

The triple homicide happened in Tarpon Springs, which is just outside of Tampa. Police there say they found the bodies of Richard Louis Ivancic, 71, and Laura Ann Ivancic, 59; and their son, Nicholas Ivancic, 25 and three dogs at a mobile home on New Year’s Day. The bodies were in a state of advanced decomposition.

The suspect connected to the crime, Shelby John Nealy, 25, was arrested Thursday night in Lakewood, Ohio.

Police in Tarpon Springs said Friday afternoon that Nealy admitted to involvement in the murders, which were likely committed on Dec. 19 or Dec. 20.

Meanwhile, Florida police began searching for Nealy’s wife, Jamie Nicole Ivancic, 21, on Friday. She was considered missing and endangered.

During their search officials had completely blocked the roadway around a home in Port Richey, where the alleged killer lived with his wife and two children.

Sunday, sheriff’s office detectives and forensics anthropologists from the University of South Florida reportedly found a body buried in that yard.

Identification of the body is currently pending.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

