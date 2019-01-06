Alabama bride’s wedding dance with terminally ill dad in wheelchair goes viral

POINT CLEAR, Ala. — One Alabama bride’s father-daughter dance has gone viral after she dances with her terminally ill father in his wheelchair.

FOX News reports that Mary Bourne Butts was thrilled to hit the dance floor with her father, Jim, on her big day, December 29.

However, unlike many brides who look forward to the traditional reception ritual, Bourne was especially grateful to have her father by her side that day.

Jim had reportedly been battling glioblastoma, an incurable form of brain cancer, since May 2017 and had begun hospice care in mid-December.

But, that didn’t stop the father-daughter duo from making their special dance count.

Bourne, who is a professional dance teacher, hit the dance floor with Jim, who was in a wheelchair, and danced to a song that the two had been dancing together since she was a little girl — I Hope You Dance by Lee Ann Womack.

“We had always planned to use the song – we weren’t sure how he was going to even feel that day – we just knew that we were going to do it somehow,” Bourne told Fox News Saturday.

During the three and a half minute song the two swayed, sashayed and held hands while Bourne spun and twirled across the dance floor.

According to FOX News, there was “hardly a dry eye in the house.” And, after the dance, Bourne reportedly shared that the dance meant so much to her.

“Our family has been through so much since Jim’s diagnosis,” the bride’s mother, Tracy Roberts, told FOX News, “It was awesome to be able to celebrate Mary Bourne [together]… the dance was a dream come true for both of them.”

You can watch the full dance in the video below: