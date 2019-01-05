× Wisconsin babysitter accused of killing infant boy and giving body to mother

WASAU, Wisc. — A Wisconsin babysitter is facing charges after she allegedly killed a 2-month-old boy and pretended he was alive when she returned the child to his mother.

The Wasau Daily Herald reports that 28-year-old Marissa Tietsort was charged Friday with first-degree intentional homicide in the baby’s death.

The incident occurred last October after the child’s mother dropped him off at Tietsort’s home.

Tietsort allegedly dressed the child in his winter snowsuit and strapped him into his car seat, pretending he was alive during a trip to McDonald’s.

Then, she had his mother pick him up without telling her the baby was dead.

After returning the child Tietsort reportedly went swimming at a hotel with her boyfriend.

The mother told police that she believed the child was sleeping as it was past 9 p.m.

However, later that evening, while at a local laundromat, the mother reportedly discovered her infant son was not breathing, cold to the touch and had stiff limbs. She immediately performed CPR on the child while a family member called 911.

When police arrived on scene around 9:45 p.m., “officers observed the infant “had an ashen skin tone, his jaw was clenched and his lips were blue.”

Police located Tietsort at a hotel around 4:15 a.m. where she allegedly admitted that she had been watching the infant the day prior and he did die on her watch.

According to the autopsy report obtained by the Wausau Daily Herald, the baby died of blunt force trauma to his head.

Tietsort has been in jail since October and also faces child abuse charges involving an 11-year-old girl in another case. Tietsort is also currently pregnant with her sixth child.