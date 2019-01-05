Texans WR gives playoff paycheck to family of 7-year-old killed in drive-by shooting



HOUSTON, Texas – No money can make up for the loss of a child, but NFL star DeAndre Hopkins says he hopes the donation of his playoff game check to the family of Jazmine Barnes will show how much the community supports them.

Jazmine, 7, was killed last Sunday in a drive-by shooting near Houston.

According to the NFL, Hopkins is set to make $29,000 for Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game against the Indianapolis Colts in Houston.

Hopkins has said he supports social activist Shaun King, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in bringing the shooter to justice.

King and attorney S. Lee Merritt are offering a $100,000 reward for information that gives police a break in the case.

The gunman has been described as a bearded white man, possibly in his 40s, driving a red or maroon pickup.

“They are not alone,” he said of Jazmine’s family in an interview with CNN. “The city supports them, a lot of people in America supports them and a lot of people are praying for them.”