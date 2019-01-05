Temperatures falling seasonably cold Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A weak cold front will swing by tonight bringing increasing clouds and the risk of flurries around as winds switch to a more northerly orientation.

Sunday, temps will also fall back into the seasonably cold category with more clouds than sunshine. There is the chance of a few flurries out east through the day.

The pattern shifts as we head towards mid week. Rain chances at first followed by colder air supporting more chance of snow. There are some signs that the pattern will feature colder temperatures, but there are still no definitive signs of any long stretches of arctic cold.

