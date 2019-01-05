Teen makes teddy bears for families of fallen police officers

CAPE CORAL, Florida – A 16-year-old girl is spending her time memorializing police officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

Megan O’Grady runs the nonprofit organization Blue Line Bears.

The nonprofit makes and delivers personalized teddy bears for families using the uniform shirt of the fallen officer and includes the officer’s name, badge number and department.

O’Grady’s dad is a police officer.

She says she felt moved to do something for families of the fallen after the deadly attack on police officers in Dallas. Five officers were killed and 12 wounded when they were targeted by a sniper in July 2016.

O’Grady tells ABC News she has made 454 bears and delivered the bears to 36 states.