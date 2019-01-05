Sunshine returns Saturday, temps in the high 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A frosty start to your weekend! Today will feature sunshine along with clouds at times. Temperatures will not quite reach 50° like Friday, but we’ll be well into the 40’s (above average). A weak cold front drops in tonight bringing back clouds and the risk of flurries around as winds switch more northerly. Sunday we fall back into the seasonably chilly category with more clouds than sunshine.

The pattern shifts as we head towards mid week. Rain chances at first, switching to cold and lake effect snow. There are some signs that the pattern will feature colder temperatures. But little sign of any long stretches of arctic cold.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

So far, the first full month of meteorological winter is almost 5 degrees above normal.