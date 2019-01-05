× Saints coach and former tight end interviews for Browns head coaching job

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns interviewed Saints assistant head coach and tight ends coach Dan Campbell for the team’s head coach opening Friday.

The former tight end played with The New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys, the Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints.

He retired in 2009 when the Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts in the Super Bowl.

Campbell became a tight ends coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2011 and became interim head coach in 2015.

He was hired by the Saints in 2016.

Campbell is the fourth candidate to interview for the Browns head coaching job.

Interim head coach Gregg Williams interviewed Tuesday.

Former NFL coach Jim Caldwell interviewed Wednesday and Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski interviewed Thursday.