Pregnant cow gives birth after escaping truck heading for slaughterhouse

WANTAGE, N.J. — A pregnant cow who escaped from a truck heading for a slaughterhouse in New Jersey has given birth.

Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue shared the update on their Facebook page. They say Brianna delivered the calf now named Winter on December 29.

The experience was very emotional for those involved.

According to the post, Brianna was just ten minutes away from the slaughterhouse when she fell out the truck and was later rescued by police, giving her a second chance at life.

By all appearances, Brianna and Winter seem to be happily settling into their new home.

Those interested in making a donation to the farm can CLICK HERE.