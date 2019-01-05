× Mom sentenced to probation after living in dirty, feces-filled motel room with son and three dogs

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Erie County judge has sentenced a mother to probation after she plead guilty to child endangering and animal abuse this week.

The case dates back to last April, when Perkins Township officers went to the motel where 21-year-old Dezeray Powell was staying with her young son and three Great Danes. They say the room was in deplorable condition, and the dogs were trapped in the bathroom covered in their own waste. They were also severely underweight.

The child was placed with relatives, and the dogs were taken to the shelter where they were expected to make a full recovery.

In addition to probation, the judge ordered Powell to pay $1,350 in restitution, submit to drug and alcohol screenings, and maintain a full time job.