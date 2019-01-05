Missouri police officer runs over, kills 4-year-old child



COLUMBIA, Missouri – A 4-year-old child died after she was run over by a Columbia police officer.

The officer was on patrol in a marked cruiser outside a high school around 4 p.m. Friday when the child, who was on a sidewalk, was hit.

According to a press release from the City of Columbia, the officer and school personnel called for medical assistance.

The child died at the hospital.

“I would ask everyone to please pray for the family and pray for the officer that was involved in this incident,” Acting Police Chief Jill Schlude said. “It was extremely tragic and a lot of people need prayers tonight.”

CPD requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol conduct the investigation.

According to the initial crash report, 27-year-old officer Andria Heese was in a roundabout when she exited the left side of the road with the intention of parking on the sidewalk when she hit the child.

The officer is on administrative leave.