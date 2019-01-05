Lowe’s planning to add 65,000 jobs

MOORESVILLE, North Carolina – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. announced plans Friday to hire more than 65,000 associates in 2019.

Those positions include more than 50,000 seasonal positions.

The new jobs will also include nearly 10,000 permanent associates as part of a Merchandising Service Team (MST).

According to a press release from Lowe’s, the company will also hire around 6,000 full-time assistant store manager and department supervisor roles to improve customer service and leadership.

The company will also hire more than 2,000 people in technology roles, including software engineers, data scientists and other digital positions.

For career opportunities at Lowe’s, visit Lowes.com/careers. The MST, assistant store manager and department supervisor roles are currently available. Seasonal hiring roles will be posted and begin accepting applications beginning mid-January for certain locations and the technology roles will be posted throughout 2019.