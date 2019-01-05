× Leader of child exploitation ring killed by inmates at Michigan prison

MILAN, Mich. — The leader of an international child exploitation ring has died after he was involved in a fight at Milan federal prison this week.

According to Detroit News, Christian Maire, 40, was one month into his sentence when he was attacked by several inmates.

Three others were hurt along with two guards during the incident.

Maire was serving 40-years for his role in a group that lured children into performing sexual acts online.

Sources told the paper at least one of the inmates was armed with a shiv or homemade knife.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into Maire’s death and treating it as a homicide.