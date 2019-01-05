Hambden firefighter hit by suspected drunk driver on the way to work

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Hambden Fire Department reports a suspected drunk driver crashed into one of its firefighters who was on his way to the fire station for a shift.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the firefighter, who was in his personal vehicle, was rear-ended at a red light, which forced his car into an intersection.

Hambden fire reports the driver was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI).

The firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Hambden fire reports a Geauga County Sheriff’s deputy was hit by an intoxicated driver earlier this week. That deputy also suffered minor injuries.