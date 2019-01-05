Cleveland police collect, deliver socks & underwear to those who need them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Northeast Ohio's homeless population is getting some much needed help this winter thanks to local organizations and the Cleveland Police Department.

This year marked the 5th Annual Sock and Underwear Drive held by the second district headquarters.

Officers helped collect socks, underwear, gloves, scarves and other winter garments.

The Metanoia Project which works to help the homeless, then hands out the items to those who need them.

Cleveland police said this effort really makes a difference.

“It’s important to know that the community is not being helped not only by itself, but through us we get to help them at the Metanoia project and the people who need it at the ground level there’s no middleman, this goes straight to the people who need it right now," said Sgt. Tim Maffo-Judd.

The Metanoia Project's winter shelter is open Friday through Monday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.