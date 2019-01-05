Canton City Schools Board of Education not renewing superintendent’s contract

CANTON, Ohio — Canton City Schools announced Saturday that their superintendent’s contract will not be renewed following a special Board of Education meeting.

Canton’s Assistant Superintendent, Dan Nero, gave the following statement to FOX 8:

“I am deeply saddened by the Board’s decision to not renew the contract of Adrian Allison. Adrian is a true visionary in the education field and has made tough decisions to move the district forward. He has made countless contributions to both the academic and social growth of our students. Among those being an increase in counseling services in every building, the availability of technology for each student at the high school and at the AIM Academy, and the restructuring of elementary schools so that students can have a more focused education at a K-2 or a 3-5 building. The difficult part of this statement is identifying his most valuable contributions because there are so many. But if anything needs to be highlighted, it is Adrian’s love for kids and his selfless desire to see the students of Canton succeed and be valued citizens. The countless new opportunities he brought to the district have changed many lives. The positive effects of his initiatives will be seen as we continue. I know that whichever path he chooses, he will succeed, and we will truly miss his leadership.”

Allison was a graduate of Canton McKinley Senior High School Class of 1990, according to the district’s website. Then, in January 2013, he became the district’s first African-American superintendent and was given an unprecedented 5-year contract.

FOX 8 has reached out the Canton City Schools Board of Education for comment on why his contract was not renewed and is waiting for a response.