Alliance mom arrested after police find kids living in feces-filled home with no heat

ALLIANCE, Ohio — A 37-year-old woman is facing a felony charge of endangering children after officers made a shocking discovery inside her home.

According to Stark County Jail records, Brandy Cox was arrested by Alliance police on January 3.

Officers say her house was in such deplorable condition that it caused a serious risk to the health of her two teenage kids.

They say it was cluttered, extremely dirty and had no central heat.

There was also feces on the floor and an overbearing odor of cat urine.

Cox has since been released from jail and will appear in court later this month.